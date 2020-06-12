Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Kaman has raised its dividend by an average of 81.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

