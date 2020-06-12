Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.10).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 174 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.40 ($2.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.72. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.40 ($2.77).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

