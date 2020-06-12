KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 13.5%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price dropped 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 1,789,991 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,088,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, G.Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $44,580.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $90,618.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

