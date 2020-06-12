Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) dropped 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.27, approximately 594,852 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 484,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market cap of $550.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

