L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

