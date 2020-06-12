Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.94 ($59.48).

Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

