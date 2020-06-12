LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $654.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.42 or 0.06392150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030258 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013542 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,237,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,415,468 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

