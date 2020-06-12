Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,902. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

