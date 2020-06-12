Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Down 9.3%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 2,160,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 984,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 118,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

