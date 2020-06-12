Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th.
Linx Company Profile
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.
