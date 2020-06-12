Lowers LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.