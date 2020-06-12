Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,896 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $69,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $133.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

