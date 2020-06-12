Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $317.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.45.

LULU stock traded down $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

