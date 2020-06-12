Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 351,226 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 204.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,226 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $58,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,592,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after buying an additional 804,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

