Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $74,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $185.55. 2,073,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

