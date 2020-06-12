Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 184,391 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Blackstone Group worth $93,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 1,431,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,003,358 shares of company stock worth $24,244,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.