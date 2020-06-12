Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 314,910 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

