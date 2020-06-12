Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 812,166 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13,760.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 805,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

