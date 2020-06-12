Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $44.13 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Cooper Companies worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.10. 242,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.53. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.