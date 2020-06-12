Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $45.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,827 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.23% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $45,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after buying an additional 332,986 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,055,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,265,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. 4,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

