Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639,172 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of United Technologies worth $74,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

UTX traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 13,697,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

