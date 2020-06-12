Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,841 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 6,935,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50.

