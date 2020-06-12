Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 475,582 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 439.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475,582 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Eaton worth $45,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 587,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 46,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 681,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

