Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,421 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $58,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

