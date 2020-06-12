Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757,444 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 64,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

