Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 236,877 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236,877 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $88,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

NYSE HON traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $158.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

