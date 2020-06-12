MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $30.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 17,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,378. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.