Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of M opened at $6.76 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.