Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Purchases $57,553.54 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas bought 43,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maiden stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a positive return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

