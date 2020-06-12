Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) Director Sells C$121,975.00 in Stock

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 3,485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$121,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,129.82.
CVE MTH opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. Mammoth Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
