Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) Director Sells C$121,975.00 in Stock

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 3,485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$121,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,129.82.

CVE MTH opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. Mammoth Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

