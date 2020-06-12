Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Given New $11.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE:MPX opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

