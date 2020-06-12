Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

