Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Masimo worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.
MASI traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
