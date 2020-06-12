Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Masimo worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,004,749 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.