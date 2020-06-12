Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 137,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

