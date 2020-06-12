Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

