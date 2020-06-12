MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$3.20 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

