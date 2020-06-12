Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 13.6%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 366,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 115,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.