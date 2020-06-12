Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mediwound stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,076. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Mediwound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

