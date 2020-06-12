MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 8%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.02, approximately 1,141,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,391,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MEDNAX by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MEDNAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

