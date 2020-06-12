Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of MEDP opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. Medpace has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

