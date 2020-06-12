Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.14.
Shares of MEDP opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. Medpace has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.