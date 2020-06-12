Mercury Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $710,926.75 and $1,777.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01946512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00175469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115733 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

