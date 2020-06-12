Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004956 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $56,770.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116413 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,065,826 coins and its circulating supply is 10,589,152 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

