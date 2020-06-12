Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Mobile Mini has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

NASDAQ:MINI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. 4,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MINI shares. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

