Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,288. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.