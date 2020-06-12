Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $22,763,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,523,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,758,000 after buying an additional 412,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 2,360,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,767. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

