Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.77. Moneygram International shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 46,886 shares changing hands.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

