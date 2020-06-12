Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $55.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.23.

Shares of PLCE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 695,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,486. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $682.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

