Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,027 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Moody’s worth $88,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $263.06. 297,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.