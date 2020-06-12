Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NYSE:MCO traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.62. 13,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 241,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 230,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

