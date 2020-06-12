Morgan Stanley Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $249.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.67.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.84. 1,114,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,937 shares of company stock worth $32,713,049 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

